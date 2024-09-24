Connor and Ben Swift keep it in the family with one-two at Graean Cymru gravel event

It marks a fourth off-road victory for an Ineos Grenadiers rider since the team's last on-road win

Connor Swift rides the 2023 UCI Gravel WOrld Championship in the Veneto, Italy
Connor Swift on his way to bronze at last year's Gravel World Championship
Connor and Ben Swift kept it in the family once again as they filled two spots on the podium at the Graen Cymru – part of the UCI Gravel World Series and a qualifier for the upcoming Gravel World Championships in Belgium.

Victory went to Connor Swift, sporting the gravel national champion's tricolore jersey he won in Galloway earlier this month, and saw him cross the line just ahead of his second-placed cousin and Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Ben. Third place went to Ben Thomas (Ben Thomas Coaching), 4:20 behind.

