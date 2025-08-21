First names released for Tour of Britain Men start list

The six-day race, beginning Tuesday September 2, features strong field of previous victors

Julian Alaphilippe Tour of Britain men 2024
Julian Alaphilippe at the Tour of Britain Men in 2024
(Image credit: Elliot Keen / British Cycling / SWPix)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

This year's Lloyds Tour of Britain Men peloton will feature some of the race's former stars, with a start list replete with previous winners of stages and the overall too.

Topping the list is 2018 GC winner Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor Pro Cycling), who also had a great race in 2021 when he wore the world champion's rainbow bands and took three stage podiums as well as placing third on GC.

The Frenchman has ridden the Tour of Britain three times and has finished in the top 10 in half of the stages he's raced there – expect to see him in the thick of the action on the hillier days this year.

