'My focus will now be on recovery and the preparation of the road season' – Wout van Aert has successful surgery on ankle after crash

Belgian rider crashed during Exact Cross at Mol on Friday

Wout van Aert at cyclo-cross
Wout van Aert had successful surgery on his ankle after suffering a "small fracture" during the Mol round of the Exact Cross on Friday.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider hit the ground hard late on during Friday's race, at which time he was on the wheel of his great rival, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech) in treacherous snowy conditions. Van der Poel went onto win, his ninth victory from nine races this season.

