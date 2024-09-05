Wout van Aert out for rest of season with 'serious' knee injury

Visma-Lease a Bike rider requires intravenous antibiotics to reduce infection risk

Wout van Aert crashes out of Vuelta a Espana 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim De Waele)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

Wout van Aert will not race again in 2024 after suffering a "serious" knee injury at the Vuelta a España, his Visma-Lease a Bike team has announced. 

The 29-year-old slid out on a wet descent on stage 16 of the Grand Tour, crashing into a rocky edge and abandoning the race. In the moments afterwards, blood streamed from his right knee and elbow, although later scans revealed he had no fractures. 

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

