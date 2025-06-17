Stevie Williams to miss Tour de France with knee injury

Aberystwyth-born rider also forced to skip home British National Championships in Wales later this month

Stevie Williams
Welshman Stevie Williams will miss the Tour de France and upcoming British National Road Championships due to a knee injury, he announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old from Aberystwyth began his season in Australia at the Tour Down Under, only racing again in April at the Giro d’Abruzzo and Ardennes Classics. He did not finish his three most recent races, La Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Eschborn-Frankfurt. The British Nationals are due to take place in his hometown at the end of June.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

After previously working in higher education, Tom joined Cycling Weekly in 2022 and hasn't looked back. He's been covering professional cycling ever since; reporting on the ground from some of the sport's biggest races and events, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships. His earliest memory of a bike race is watching the Tour on holiday in the early 2000's in the south of France - he even made it on to the podium in Pau afterwards. His favourite place that cycling has taken him is Montréal in Canada.

