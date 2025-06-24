Geraint Thomas says his knee seems 'pretty good' after Tour de Suisse crash as he builds for final Tour de France

Ineos Grenadiers have not confirmed their full Tour line up but Thomas suggests on his podcast that he is firmly in the frame

Geraint Thomas
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Geraint Thomas has said his recovery is going to plan after abandoning the Tour de Suisse and that the knee injury sustained in the crash seems "pretty good" as he builds for one final Tour de France.

The Welshman, who is set to retire at the end of the season, is currently at home in Monaco completing the final stages of his rehab as he returns to training before travelling to Lille for the Grand Départ next week.

