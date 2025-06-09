Tour of Britain Men aims for Cardiff finish to pay tribute to Geraint Thomas in final pro race

Sources say planned route will travel over Caerphilly Mountain and include finish near Cardiff castle

Stevie Williams and Carlos Rodriguez
Stevie Williams of Great Britain on Caerphilly Mountain at the 2023 Tour of Britain
By
By
published

The Tour of Britain Men could finish in Cardiff this September to pay tribute to Geraint Thomas, in what is set to be his final race for Ineos Grenadiers.

The event is likely to finish in the Welsh capital, directly beneath Cardiff Castle, and pass close by to the outdoor velodrome, home of Maindy Flyers Cycling Club - the first club the 2018 Tour de France winner joined when starting out in the sport in his home city. Negotiations are understood to still be ongoing with local authorities regarding the exact nature of the 2025 route, however.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

