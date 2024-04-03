Exclusive: Men’s Tour of Britain cut to 6 stages for 2024, as women’s race set for future equal billing

British Cycling aim to increase women’s Tour of Britain to six stages in 2025 in order to create full parity between the two events

Carlos Rodriguez and Stephen Williams
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
Tom Thewlis
By Tom Thewlis
published

The men’s Tour of Britain will be cut to six stages in 2024 in order to lay the foundations for full parity with its women’s equivalent in the years ahead, Cycling Weekly has learned.

It follows on from the national governing body announcing it will organise both races in house under its new major events arm

