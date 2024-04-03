Exclusive: Men’s Tour of Britain cut to 6 stages for 2024, as women’s race set for future equal billing

The men’s Tour of Britain will be cut to six stages in 2024 in order to lay the foundations for full parity with its women’s equivalent in the years ahead, Cycling Weekly has learned.

It follows on from the national governing body announcing it will organise both races in house under its new major events arm.

In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly on Wednesday, British Cycling CEO Jon Dutton confirmed the details of the plan and explained that talks were scheduled with the UCI in order to gain permission to scale back the ProTour event.

"We’ve taken the decision to run the 2024 edition of the Tour of Britain Men over six days rather than the current eight, and we intend to seek permission from the UCI to extend the Tour of Britain Women to six days from 2025," he said.

"This would bring full parity to the events after our decision to align the event names this year – something which is fundamental to our vision for major cycling events in Britain."

Cycling Weekly understands that full parity includes the overall length of the race as well as future prize money at this stage.

British Cycling has contacted various men’s teams to gather opinion on the potential reduction of race days. Dutton explained that there was support for the decision for a variety of reasons.

"From discussions with a number of men’s teams over recent weeks there is strong support for the decision, and a feeling that the reduction in the number of stages will provide more compelling and animated racing for riders at the roadside to enjoy," he explained.

Cycling Weekly revealed last month that the shortened Tour of Britain Women is set to start in Wales in June.

Dutton said that full route details regarding the women's race would be made public within the next fortnight.

He said: "Our host towns and cities for the Tour of Britain Women will be announced within the next two weeks, and we are also now very close to finalising our hosts for the Tour of Britain Men.

"Our team has worked around the clock to safeguard the future of the races in an incredibly short timeframe, and we’re also hugely thankful for the commitment of those who have stepped forward to support us this year and those that have pledged their support for 2025 and beyond.

"While 2024 was always going to be about protecting the immediate future of the races, we remain hugely excited by the opportunities to modernise and grow the events in the years ahead."

British Cycling took over the organisation of both events after the collapse of the former promoter, SweetSpot. After being beset by financial difficulty, the firm entered liquidation in January.