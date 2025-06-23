UK junior cycling scene hit with 'devastating blow' as 'iconic' race axed from the calendar and replaced with new event

The original Junior Tour of Wales will not take place in 2025, but Beicio Cymru replace event with Ras Ieuenctid De Cymru

Junior Tour of Wales peloton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

The Junior Tour of Wales, Britain's biggest junior men’s cycling race, has been axed from the domestic calendar by Beicio Cymru [Welsh Cycling] and replaced with the Ras Ieuenctid De Cymru.

No information was shared publicly within the wider domestic scene, including with Britain's junior teams, regarding the decision to cancel the event, with the Ras Ieuenctid De Cymru quietly added to the British Cycling online events calendar, along with GPS files of each of the planned stages.

