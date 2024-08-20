20mph restrictions force key British race to make late route change

The Junior Tour of Wales, one of Britain’s most important development races, has been forced into a last minute course alteration due to a handful of 20mph zones featuring in the 381 kilometre route, Cycling Weekly has learned. 

First held in 1981, the long-standing four-day event typically attracts Britain’s best junior male riders as well as elite international junior teams from across Europe. Former winners include Roger Hammond, Dan Martin, Fred Wright, Tom Pidcock and Lewis Askey. 

