25 miles in 42 minutes - the fastest race route in the world is back

The South Wales course, scene of the current record ride, is back in action on Wednesday night

Marcin Bialoblocki rides in the European Championship time trial 2016
'25' record holder Bialoblocki
(Image credit: JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD /AFP via Getty Images)
The UK's fastest 25-mile time trial course is set to make a return tonight after a four-year absence.

The A456 course in South Wales, which runs between Hirwaun and Neath and has the course code R25/3H, has been the location of some of the country's fastest rides at the distance – including the current UK competition record – and has been much missed.

