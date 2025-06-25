25 miles in 42 minutes - the fastest race route in the world is back

The UK's fastest 25-mile time trial course is set to make a return tonight after a four-year absence.

The A456 course in South Wales, which runs between Hirwaun and Neath and has the course code R25/3H, has been the location of some of the country's fastest rides at the distance – including the current UK competition record – and has been much missed.

After a long wait it returns tonight as part of the Merthyr CC club '25' and with business back will appear again in a fortnight's time as part of the same series.

As club time trials these are not open to all – however, the course is due to get its first outing as part of an 'open' event (open to all) in August in VCC's Late-Season '25'. Entries for that event are open now and will close around 12 days before the race date.

The current British 25-mile competition record was set in 2018 by Marcin Bialoblocki, who rode to a stunning 42:58 on the R25/3H.

"When I put it up there were audible gasps in the room," said Martyn Heritage-Owen, who organised the event. "From a room that had been relatively quiet, it suddenly got quite animated."

No one has come close to beating it since, but now that the course is back in action any prospective record-breakers might have a better chance.

The course's not-so-secret magic ingredient is the fact it possesses a 'gift hill' near the start – a hill that the riders go down but are not required to ride back up on their return. This is because they reach the finish line beforehand but it is within 2.5 miles of the start line, and so falls within Cycling Time Trials regulations.

The course was taken out of action in 2021 due to roadworks, and while it was originally set to make a reasonably quick return, those works turned into a major redevelopment in the area which meant it couldn't be used for competition.

It is now back, and despite all the works, remains pretty much untouched as a time trial course, aside from minor alterations to the very start, and retains the same course code.

As well as being able to ride on a much-missed course, riders in all of the events above – and indeed all CTT open and club events going forward – will now be able to benefit from CTT's new partnership with Yellow Jersey Insurance.

Announced last week, the deal will enable all riders to opt into free personal accident cover for each event they take part in – club and open. CTT members can also enjoy discounts on various Yellow Jersey products.

"I hope this provides peace of mind and removes a potential barrier to participation," said CTT chair Andrea Parish.