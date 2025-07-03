'I was comfortably above 60kph for long periods': seven-year 50-mile time trial record falls

John Archibald takes 23 seconds off the previous record with a course-defying 33.3mph ride

John Archibald
Archibald in time trial mode
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

New 50-mile British champion and record holder John Archibald says he was originally targeting a fast time later in the season – before conditions came up trumps for a superfast 1:30:08 for the half-century in Monmouthshire, Wales.

Ridden on the R50/1B course on the A40 road, and still provisional at the time of writing, Archibald's time was a 23-second beating of Marcin Bialoblocki's 2018 record. It was the second of numerous records set by the Pole last decade to fall – both at Archibald's hands – the other being the 100-mile, broken last year with a stunning 3:12:58.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff