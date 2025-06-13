'I just nipped in': rider smashes London-Edinburgh record – with a pub stop along the way

Pete Dyson beat the previous mark by more than 45 minutes on a 'stellar' day

Pete Dyson on London to Edinburgh RRA record 2025
(Image credit: Ian Boon)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

If you're a Bicycle Mayor, you may as well walk it like you talk it, and that's exactly what Pete Dyson – Bicycle Mayor of Bath – did yesterday when he broke the record for the London to Edinburgh place to place ride.

He set a new provisional time of 16 hrs 56 min 51sec for the 388 mile (624km) Road Record Association record between the two capitals. Dyson became the first rider to break the 17-hour mark, beating the previous time, set by Michael Broadwith, by just over 45 minutes.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

