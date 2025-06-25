'I was in a very dark place at 4am' - cyclist climbs hill 251 times to complete gruelling ultra-Everesting

Paul Clark ascended more than 12,000m in his latest charity challenge

Paul Clark after completing his Stock Hill ultra-Everesting
(Image credit: Paul Clark)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

How well do you know your local climb? Pretty well, you might say, but not as well as Paul Clark knows his, having cycled up it 251 times last weekend.

Clark, who is in his mid-fifties, rode for 27 hours up and down the steep Stock Hill in the London Borough of Bromley, climbing over 12,000m in total – more than 3,000m above the height of Mount Everest.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.