'I broke two ribs and had six stitches' – 87-year-old becomes one of oldest LEJOG finishers despite nasty crash

Brian Lewis was two days off finishing his Land’s End to John o’ Groats challenge when he ended up in a heap on the floor. It was a Thursday evening, rush hour in Inverness, and the 87-year-old’s hotel for the night was just two miles away. The run-in was mostly downhill.

“Then I hit a massive pothole,” he says. “The bike went one way, I went the other. I lost the front wheel and consequently ended up that night in Inverness A&E department.”

