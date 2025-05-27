Meet the 92-year-old taking on Unbound 200—again: ‘Even if it takes me 24 hours, I’m going to try'

“People think old folks are different from young people. But the enjoyment of life doesn’t change," says Fred Schmid

Fred Schmid racing a TT in St. George, Utah
(Image credit: Fred Schmid)
Rosael Torres-Davis's avatar
By
published

For most cyclists, Unbound Gravel’s 200-mile race is a towering feat of gruelling terrain, unpredictable weather and relentless mileage. It’s a test that humbles elite pros and recreational riders alike. But to Fred Schmid, 92, the Flint Hills of Kansas are something else entirely: a beautiful place to ride a bike.

“I think it’s a wonderful, enjoyable place to ride,” he says from Emporia, where he’s done some pre-riding and is now taking it easy just days before race day. “Lovely roads for doing what we’re doing.”

