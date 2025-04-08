Is gravel racing getting stale already? A Life Time Grand Prix 2025 preview

A restructured race calendar and updated rules could lead to different winners. Here’s what to watch out for this week at the Sea Otter Classic.

Keegan Swenson competing in the Life Time Grand Prix
Who can beat Keegan Swenson in the Life Time Grand Prix 2025?
The fourth season of the Life Time Grand Prix begins Thursday at the Sea Otter Classic in the coastal hills outside Monterey, California. The race will have similar flavours as previous Sea Otter showdowns, but unlike the past three LTGP races at Sea Otter, it will be contested on gravel bikes rather than mountain bikes.

In addition to changes to the calendar's makeup, Life Time has brought in new riders while reducing the total number of riders, added a wild card contest, and implemented a no-draft rule. Keep reading for a dive into all of these updates and who to watch this week at the series' opening round

