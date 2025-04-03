New rule bans cross-category drafting to ensure fair competition in the Life Time Grand Prix
'We are taking these steps to put clear rules in place to prevent race outcomes from being influenced by riders from other categories,' organisers state
Riders in this year's Life Time Grand Prix series will not be permitted to draft off those who aren't competing in the same category, organisers informed the series’ contestants this week.
Gravel and mountain bike races are often mass-start events, meaning various race categories—men and women, professionals and amateurs—tackle the course at around the same time. This format has led to several issues and controversies, particularly within the women’s professional field. Firstly, the starting frenzy and mingling of fields force riders to navigate heavy traffic before they can race on their own terms. Secondly, because inter-field drafting is legal, some female riders have capitalised on the presence of male riders to gain an advantage.
Some argue that the mass start racing format is part of "the spirit of gravel," others state that the intermingling of categories impedes women from competing independently, free of interference or assistance from other categories. And with $380,000 (£289,000) on the line, organisers may feel duty-bound to ensure it is handed out in a fair manner, both spiritually and technically.
In 2024, Life Time attempted to address fair play concerns by implementing separate staging and send-offs for the elite men’s and elite women’s categories. However, some amateur men still ended up among professional women, resulting in drafting opportunities for both groups.
Just one week before the season opener at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey, California, organisers announced a drafting ban.
"We are taking these steps to put clear rules in place to prevent race outcomes from being influenced by riders from other categories," organisers stated in an email to the riders, announcing the new "no drafting outside of a rider's race category" rule.
"We appreciate your commitment to fair and competitive racing," the message continued, "and we look forward to working together to make these improvements a success."
Exactly how the new rule will be enforced—or whether it will be policed at all—remains unclear, but Life Time says more information will be provided in the coming days.
The Life Time Grand Prix series starts on April 10 with a 90-mile gravel race at the Sea Otter Classic in Monterey CA. It continues on May 31 with the world-famous 200-mile Unbound gravel race in Emporia, Kansas.
The other four events are the Leadville Trail 100 MTB (August 9), Chequamegon MTB Fest (September 13), Little Sugar MTB (October 12), and Big Sugar Gravel (October 18).
