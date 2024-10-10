Life Time Grand Prix to have fewer riders and wild cards in 2025

The flagship US gravel series has confirmed the six races that will be a part of the competition next year

Scenes from the 2024 edition of Unbound Gravel
(Image credit: Life Time)
Adam Becket
By
published

The USA's flagship gravel competition, the Life Time Grand Prix, has announced that it will have a smaller field and wildcard entries in 2025.

While there is still one last event still to come this year, Big Sugar Gravel on Saturday 19 October, the six races on next year's calendar have already been confirmed.

Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

