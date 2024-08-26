With the Life Time Grand Prix halfway over, can anyone unseat Swenson and Villafañe?

Last year’s Life Time Grand Prix winners are poised to defend their titles again this year, but with three races left, a shakeup is still possible

Scenes from the 2023 Lifetime Grand Prix
(Image credit: Lifetime)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

We are currently more than halfway through the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix series, and the defending champions - and power couple - American Keegan Swenson (SRAM, Santa Cruz Bicycles) and Argentine Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized) are again leading the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix standings after successful races at the Leadville 100.

Swenson not only won the men’s race but did so in record-setting fashion, covering the 105-mile course in 5:49:08.

Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

