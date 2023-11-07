Smaller field, bigger prize purse: Meet the cast of the 2024 Life Time Grand Prix

The Life Time Grand Prix adventure race series will return in 2024 with its biggest prize purse yet. Come April, 60 handpicked world-class athletes will compete in a seven-race mixed-terrain race series for a $300,000 reward. New in 2024 will be a separate start for the women's and men's elite fields at all seven events.

Introduced in 2022, the Life Time Grand Prix is a season-long race series in which a cast of handpicked competitors travel throughout the United States to contest the country's toughest gravel and mountain bike endurance events. The racer who stands atop of the final series podium can call themselves the best unpaved racer in the country and take home a big slice of the $300,000 prize purse.

The series kicks off in April at the Sea Otter Classic with a 100-kilometer xc mountain bike race. Other grueling events include the infamous 200-mile Unbound Gravel event, the high altitude Leadville 100 and the 100-mile Big Sugar Gravel race where world champion Kasia Niewiadoma learned that gravel is "insanely hard."

The series’ goal is to increase cycling fandom in the United States, and showcase some of the best and unique off-road events throughout the country. With the extreme distances, challenging terrain, high altitudes, and a variety of racing disciplines to master, those who’ll emerge as the winners will have to be very well-rounded cyclists indeed.

“Preparing for the third season of the Life Time Grand Prix has been super exciting for our team, as we continue to innovate and build on the momentum from our first two years,” says Kimo Seymour, President of Life Time Events. “We’ve all worked hard this past year to grow off-road cycling in North America and we believe 2024 will bring even bigger enthusiasm and fan engagement with the sport.”

This year's series was again won by three-time national mountain bike champion turned endurance cyclist, Keegan Swenson, and Argentinean Olympian, Sofia Gomez Villafañe. Each athlete took home $25,000.

Life Time today announced the cast of 2024, which includes the 2023 winners as well as some band new faces.

The contestants

(Image credit: Life Time)

After wading through hundreds of applications, event organizers selected 30 men and 30 women to compete in the 2024 race series.

The coming season's cast includes former WorldTour roadies, gravel pros, mountain bike olympians, cyclocross champions and pro triathletes.

As mentioned, 2023 winners Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe will return to defend their crown but they'll be met with some new challengers.

On the men's side cyclocross Torbjørn Andre Røed, winner of the Big Sugar Gravel race, will join the challenge. As is Czechian Petr Vakoc, who raced on the WorldTour for Quickstep and Alpecin-Fenix beofre focusing on mountain biking.

On the women's side, the new challengers include American national gravel champion Lauren Stephens, Australian WorldTour roadie Peta Mullens, and multi-time South African National Champion Hayley Preen.

Returning contestants include Unbound winner, recent WordTour abandonee Emily Newsom, Sarah Strum, former WorldTour roadies Peter Stetina, Alexey Vermeulen, Alex Howes, Kiel Reijnen and Lachlan Morton.

The women's field

Crystal Anthony, 42, Bentonville, Ark., 2023 USA Gravel National Championships 3rd place

Ellen Campbell, 26, Durango, Colo., 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 5th place

Lauren De Crescenzo, 33, Broomfield, Colo., 2021 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear winner

Cecily Decker, 25, Bozeman, Mont., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Kansas winner

Sofia Gomez Villafane, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner

Anna Hicks, 23, Placerville, Calif., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 3rd place

Erin Huck, 42, Boulder, Colo., 2022 USA Marathon MTB National Championship

Heather Jackson, 39, Bend, Ore., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 14th overall

Sarah Lange, 32, Lyme, N.H., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 5th place

Kristen Legan, 37, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear XL winner

Sarah Max, 48, Bend, Ore., 2019 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Deanna Mayles, 30, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 3rd place

Kate McLaughlin, 35, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 10th place

Peta Mullens, 35, Bendigo, Australia, 12-time Australian National Champion

Emily Newsom, 40, Fort Worth, Texas, 2022 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Paige Onweller, 34, Grand Rapids, Mich., 2022 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner

Hannah Otto, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2022 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB winner

Hayley Preen, 25, Cape Town, South Africa, multi-time South African National Champion

Jenna Rinehart, 39, Mankato, Minn., multi-time Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner

Melisa Rollins, 27, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah winner

Samara Sheppard, 33, Wollongong, Australia, multi-time New Zealand MTB champion

Danielle Shrosbree, 29, London, England, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 4th place

Alexis Skarda, 34, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall

Haley Smith, 29, Uxbridge, Canada, 2022 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner

Lauren Stephens, 36, Dallas, Texas, 2023 USA Gravel National Champion

Sarah Sturm, 33, Durango, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Michaela Thompson, 21, Durango, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel winner

Caroline Tory, 32, Snowmass, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 12th overall

Leah Van der Linden, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 8th place

Anna Yamauchi, 23, Santa Cruz, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 18th overall

The men's field

Petr Vakoč riding the Tour de France 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carter Anderson, 20, Eagle Mountain, Utah, 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride Utah 2nd place

Matthew Beers, 29, Cape Town, South Africa, 2x Cape Epic winner

John Borstelmann, 32, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2023 Garmin Gravel Worlds winner

Zach Calton, 26, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 6th place

Sean Fincham, 25, Squamish, British Columbia, 2x Canadian U23 National Champion

Russell Finsterwald, 32, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 4th overall

Howard Grotts, 30, Durango, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 9th overall

Finn Gullickson, 23, Colorado Springs, Colo., 2023 Belgian Waffle Ride North Carolina 3rd place

Lance Haidet, 25, San Luis Obispo, Calif., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 15th overall

Alex Howes, 35, Nederland, Colo., 2019 USA Pro Road National Champion

Dylan Johnson, 28, Brevard, N.C., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 16th overall

Brendan Johnston, 31, Canberra, Australia, 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda 2nd place

Bradyn Lange, 24, Camas, Wash., 2022 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek winner

Andrew L’Esperance, 32, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canadian Marathon MTB National Champion

Konny Looser, 34, Hinwil, Switzerland, 2x Swiss Marathon MTB National Champion

Payson McElveen, 30, Durango, Colo., 2018 Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB 3rd place

Lachlan Morton, 31, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 3rd place

Tasman Nankervis, 28, Bendigo, Australia, 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 17th overall

Jack Odron, 20, Denver, Colo., 2023 Bighorn Gravel 4th place

Logan Owen, 28, Bremerton, Wash., 2023 Life Time Chequamegon MTB Festival presented by Trek 5th place

Cole Paton, 25, Durango, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 3rd overall

Torbjørn Andre Røed, 26, Grand Junction, Colo., 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda winner

Jordan Schleck, 21, Kampala, Uganda, 2023 Gravel Locos Hico 4th place

Nathan Spratt, 28, Salt Lake City, Utah, 2023 Life Time Crusher in the Tushar presented by The Creamery 6th place

Peter Stetina, 36, Santa Rosa, Calif., 8x Grand Tour finisher

Keegan Swenson, 29, Heber City, Utah, 2x Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda overall winner

Kyle Trudeau, 30, Tucson, Ariz., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 13th overall

Petr Vakoc, 31, Prague, Czech Republic, 2023 Garmin UNBOUND Gravel presented by Craft Sportswear 2nd place

Alexey Vermeulen, 28, Boulder, Colo., 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda 2nd overall

Alex Wild, 31, San Jose, Calif., 2022 Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL 3rd pla

The 2024 Life Time Grand Prix races:

Athletes will have the option to drop up to two events, entry fees will be covered by Life Time and there will be random doping controls conducted at any round.