Villafañe solos to comfortable win at Unbound Gravel in epic conditions
Defending champion Lauren De Crescenzo comes in second, Eily Newson third for a second year in a row
Sofia Gomez Villafañe was unstoppable Saturday, soloing to victory in the women’s Unbound Gravel 200 after taking charge early on.
Villafañe, who's coming off of victories at Cape Epic and Rule of Three, took the women's Unbound Gravel 200 by storm when she built up an early advantage on her rivals and never looked back, finishing with an incredible time of 10:27:41.
"It’s a true testament to the hard work that’s put in," Villafañe said. "I didn’t ride any gravel in the off-season and was training on my TT bars on the road, never trained for more than five hours, so to put it together was really special.
“This proved quite a lot," she said. "It was a good day and I'm really glad we finished under 11 hours. I have big goals this year, first was Cape Epic, now it's Unbound and my next is actually E-Bike Worlds."
The 2020 Olympian finished over eight minutes ahead of defending champion Lauren De Crescenzo, who was forced to chase not only Villafañe, but also Heather Jackson, who leapfrogged De Crescenzo mid-race. De Crescenzo pulled her back in the latter part of the race to come into Emporia as the first runner up in 2022. Emily Joy Newsom finished third on the day.
Villafañe snuck free from the women’s peloton by using other riders, to her advantage, riding in groups of male riders out there racing their own race. Unbound, like most gravel races and Gran Fondo is a mixed gendered field in which men, women and age categories are scored separately.
As gravel has gotten increasingly more competitive, more professional and more lucrative, there has been a lot of criticism around women racers latching on to men for an advantage. Katie Keough and her husband received a rather large amount of critique when they rode together to help Katie win the 2018 event.
But with the rules being what they are, Villafañe used this tactic with purpose and to great result.
In a post-race interview, Villafane said she’s been working on her Vo2 efforts specifically to be able to keep up with the men’s surges.
With some male racers for company, Villafane rode ahead of the women’s field by several minutes all the way up to Teeter Hill.
“The guys were super stoked to have me there for a while,” she said. “Thanks to the men out there who kinda helped me get this win.”
The win also puts Villafañe into the lead of the Life Time Grand Prix series.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
Dutchman Ivar Slik becomes first non-American Unbound 200 winner
Slik wins in sprint ahead of Swenson, Boswell
By Clara Beard • Published
-
Tech of the Month June: Ultegra review, flagship S-Works shoes, Enve wheels and Pinarello’s Grevil F gravel racer
The last four weeks have been big on new tech – buckle in for the best of it
By Anna Marie Hughes • Published