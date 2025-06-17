Virtual racing competition returns with $1,000,000 up for grabs

The seven-stage MyWhoosh Championships will kick-off on 12 August - and everyone's invited

A male cyclist on an Elite smart training using MyWhoosh
(Image credit: MyWhoosh)
By
published

The white sails of Sydney’s Opera House, the zig-zag Zurich mountains and colourful Japanese street signage blur past virtual riders in the teaser for the 2025 MyWhoosh Championships, which returns with a $1,000,000 prize pot this August.

First introduced in 2023, this year's competition will play out on a seven-stage course, over a combined distance of 440km and over 5000m of elevation gain for men, and 340km and 3800m for women.

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

