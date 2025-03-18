MyWhoosh 4.0 is here with virtual gear shifting and dynamic road creation
The virtual cycling and training platform introduces MyShift, alongside other updates, in its newest version
Virtual gear shifting, dynamic road creation and an enhance user interface have all been announced as part of MyWhoosh's latest update.
The free-to-use virtual cycling and training platform launched its biggest update yet - MyWhoosh 4.0 - last Wednesday.
The key updates include: 'Custom Workout Creator', which allows users to design, import, and manage their own workouts, tailoring them to specific needs; 'MyShift Virtual Gear Shifting', which allows gear changes through the platform, eliminating the need for real-life mechanical shifting; and 'Dynamic Road Creation', which allows custom route creation with a GPX file.
MyShift can accommodate up to 30 gears, giving a virtual rider essentially every shift they would ever need.
Users can also benefit from an enhanced user interface through a redesigned heads-up display - seen above - and updated ride dynamics, with the promise of an improved drafting engine for faster calculations. There is also an expansion of hardware compatibility.
"MyWhoosh 4.0 is a huge step forward in our journey to create a more innovative and inclusive training experience for cyclists, runners and triathletes," Matthew Smithson, the senior manager of esports, events and game operation at MyWhoosh, said. "We’ve listened to our community and delivered features like virtual gear shifting, which they’ve been eagerly awaiting."
"Along with that, we’re excited to bring in features like the custom workout creator, classic trainer compatibility, and dynamic route creation – all with an improved user interface to make the MyWhoosh experience even better."
The platform was founded in 2019 by Akhtar Hashmi, a CEO of various UAE-based technology companies, including Royal Technology Solutions. Like the latter, MyWhoosh is backed by substantial Abu Dhabi support and funding.
MyWhoosh is also the official indoor cycling platform of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and its star rider Tadej Pogačar. It will host the Esports World Championships again this autumn.
The app is compatible with various indoor cycling trainers, using either Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) or ANT+ protocols. These protocols enable seamless data communication between your equipment and the app.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Rapha releases its lightest-ever Gore-Tex jacket and it's PFAS-free
Shakedry's successor is here, and it's even lighter
By Joe Baker Published
-
'It's a big challenge': Triple Crown of bikepack racing comes to the UK
Three longstanding races join forces to follow in the footsteps of the USA
By James Shrubsall Published