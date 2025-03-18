MyWhoosh 4.0 is here with virtual gear shifting and dynamic road creation

Virtual gear shifting, dynamic road creation and an enhance user interface have all been announced as part of MyWhoosh's latest update.

The free-to-use virtual cycling and training platform launched its biggest update yet - MyWhoosh 4.0 - last Wednesday.

The key updates include: 'Custom Workout Creator', which allows users to design, import, and manage their own workouts, tailoring them to specific needs; 'MyShift Virtual Gear Shifting', which allows gear changes through the platform, eliminating the need for real-life mechanical shifting; and 'Dynamic Road Creation', which allows custom route creation with a GPX file.

MyShift can accommodate up to 30 gears, giving a virtual rider essentially every shift they would ever need.

Users can also benefit from an enhanced user interface through a redesigned heads-up display - seen above - and updated ride dynamics, with the promise of an improved drafting engine for faster calculations. There is also an expansion of hardware compatibility.

"MyWhoosh 4.0 is a huge step forward in our journey to create a more innovative and inclusive training experience for cyclists, runners and triathletes," Matthew Smithson, the senior manager of esports, events and game operation at MyWhoosh, said. "We’ve listened to our community and delivered features like virtual gear shifting, which they’ve been eagerly awaiting."

"Along with that, we’re excited to bring in features like the custom workout creator, classic trainer compatibility, and dynamic route creation – all with an improved user interface to make the MyWhoosh experience even better."

The platform was founded in 2019 by Akhtar Hashmi, a CEO of various UAE-based technology companies, including Royal Technology Solutions. Like the latter, MyWhoosh is backed by substantial Abu Dhabi support and funding.

MyWhoosh is also the official indoor cycling platform of UAE Team Emirates-XRG and its star rider Tadej Pogačar. It will host the Esports World Championships again this autumn.

The app is compatible with various indoor cycling trainers, using either Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) or ANT+ protocols. These protocols enable seamless data communication between your equipment and the app.