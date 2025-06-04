Shimano's Q’Auto system brings battery-free automatic shifting AND machine learning, to everyday bikes

Shimano has released a fully automatic, battery-free shifting experience designed for hybrid and gravel bikes, called Q’Auto.

Once the domain of expensive e-bikes only, Shimano hopes to bring the innovative tech to the masses, combining the intuitive and adaptive nature of Q’Auto with the simplicity of a mechanical bike.

It's the latest chapter in the brand's Cues ecosystem designed to unify, and reduce, its mid-tier groupset offerings.

The system debuts with the release of three components, the Shimano Cues FH-U6060 freehub, the Shimano Cues RD-U8050-SGS/GS rear derailleur and the SW-EN605-R wireless shift switch. The rear derailleur is compatible with all of Shimano’s Di2 shifters and switches, allowing the tech to be used on both flat and drop bar bikes.

The battery-free design means that charging becomes a thing of the past. To make this possible, the freehub features a dynamo function inside the body that Shimano says generates power with each pedal stroke. Three sensors, also inside the freehub, track speed, cadence and slope, which allows Q’Auto to collect power on the go, storing the charge needed to perform the gear shifts; Shimano says the hub’s Li-ion capacitor can store power for over a year.

Compatible with Shimano’s Linkglide 10 and 11-speed cassettes, the hub is offered in 28, 32 and 36-hole versions, allowing for a range of wheel builds.

Q’Auto features adaptive learning software that is designed to keep riders in the correct gear. Shimano says it uses over 6,500 algorithmic patterns, allowing it to adapt to both the rider’s style and the terrain. The wireless shift switch is designed to provide the system with immediate feedback; when the user switches to another gear, the system then remembers the setting and will use it for similar situations. Shimano says, over time, it results in a shifting experience that becomes tailored to each rider’s needs.

The shifting switch features three buttons, two for shifting up and down as well as one that changes the shift mode. It’s operated via two coin cell batteries and there’s also a LED indicator to display the battery life.

As for the Q’Auto compatible Di2 rear derailleur it’s also designed to work with Linkglide 10 and 11-speed cassettes, ranging from 11-43t to 11-50t.

Pricing to follow...