Shimano's Q’Auto system brings battery-free automatic shifting AND machine learning, to everyday bikes

The Cues dynamo powered freehub, rear derailleur and shift switch utilise adaptive learning software

Shimano Q&#039;Auto Cues rear mech
(Image credit: Shimano)
By
published

Shimano has released a fully automatic, battery-free shifting experience designed for hybrid and gravel bikes, called Q’Auto.

Once the domain of expensive e-bikes only, Shimano hopes to bring the innovative tech to the masses, combining the intuitive and adaptive nature of Q’Auto with the simplicity of a mechanical bike.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients