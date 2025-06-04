What does the XTR launch mean for future road and gravel groups?

XTR is Shimano's flagship MTB groupset, launched today with a raft of new features including a fully wireless shifting system, but, what else is new and what does this latest MTB launch mean for road and gravel customers?

Shimano XTR Rear Derailleur
(Image credit: Shimano)
Andy Carr
By
published

Shimano has finally gone wireless and made their batteries easy to access. No really.

We don’t usually pay too much heed to mountain bike product launches here at Cycling Weekly - especially on the day Campag launch its latest Super Record groupset - but the news that Shimano’s little-black-wire-supplier must be getting nervous is very exciting indeed.

Andy Carr
Andy Carr
Cycling Weekly Tech Editor

Andy Carr is the tech editor at Cycling Weekly. He was founder of Spoon Customs, where for ten years, him and his team designed and built some of the world's most coveted custom bikes. The company also created Gun Control Custom Paint. Together the brands championed the highest standards in fit, fabrication and finishing.

Nowadays, Andy is based in Norfolk, where he loves riding almost anything with two-wheels. He was an alpine ride guide for a time, and gets back to the Southern Alps as often as possible.

