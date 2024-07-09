What is UDH and why does it matter to me?

Is an end to the hunt for a replacement mech hanger in sight?

SRAM UDH on Madone Gen 8
(Image credit: Trek)
Paul Norman
By
published

If you’ve ever had to replace a bent or broken rear derailleur hanger, you’ll know how hard it is to find a spare. Every bike seems to have a unique design.

But there may be a solution to this problem in the form of SRAM's UDH rear hanger. It also opens up an interesting view on where SRAM sees its derailleur tech heading, in the form of its Transmission derailleur as seen in the unreleased 1x13-speed SRAM Red AXS XPLR groupset that we spotted at Unbound. More on this later.

Paul Norman

Paul started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2015, covering cycling tech, new bikes and product testing. Since then, he’s reviewed hundreds of bikes and thousands of other pieces of cycling equipment for the magazine and the Cycling Weekly website.

He’s been cycling for a lot longer than that though and his travels by bike have taken him all around Europe and to California. He’s been riding gravel since before gravel bikes existed too, riding a cyclocross bike through the Chilterns and along the South Downs.

