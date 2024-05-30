SRAM 13-speed XPLR AXS gravel groupset spotted at Unbound Gravel

The new gruppo features a Transmission derailleur and the new shift-brake levers as seen on the SRAM Red AXS road groupset

Is this SRAM's new 13-speed SRAM Red AXS XPLR?
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Unbound Gravel race weekend is here. Thousands of amateur and professional racers are descending upon Emporia, Kansas, in the middle of nowhere America, for the world's premier gravel race.

As race day approaches on Saturday, June 1, riders are hitting the course for shakeout and recon rides. In addition to pondering tire choices, warming up the legs and testing their gear options, some riders are acquainting themselves with yet-to-be released equipment that will be raced for the very first time here across the 200 miles of Tallgrass Prairie and Flint Hills.

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

