New Specialized Diverge breaks cover at Unbound

Gravel fans can already select from Crux or Diverge in the Specialized range, but it looks like there’s a new version of the latter on the way, if social media is to believed.

Specialized team professional riders Annika Langvad, Geerike Schreurs and Lael Wilcox have all shared what looks like a new bike on their socials from Unbound Gravel in Kansas.

The obvious development is what appears to be UDH integration - for SRAM’s UDH hanger - but Wilcox is riding hers with Air Trax tyres, which only come in 2.2 and 2.35, 55 and 57mm respectively. The previous version of Diverge only had clearance for up to 47mm.

There are also more bosses on the fork, up from two to three, but it retains much of the industrial design from the previous version.

While Wilcox appears to have her cockpit set up with clips-ons and what looks like a flat gravel bar, it’s not clear if the hover bar which adds stack height without adding extra head tube is on this new version, but Future Shock clearly still is. The hover bar is on the current Diverge.

We reached out to Specialized for a comment on the mystery model, and they were unsurprisingly tight-lipped. A spokesperson quoted only their standard ‘Project Black’ response, which refers to their professional rider testing and development programme:

“Specialized relies on feedback from professional athletes in both developing and testing advanced pre-production products in real-world applications.”

The paint scheme is based on an early Rockhopper, which is a nice touch, that vintage red and yellow. We’ve no idea if that could make it to production of course, but it’s simple enough and is a lovely retro link to their MTB heritage.

What happens next might be down to feedback from ‘Project Black’. We will keep you updated if we see anything more from it at Unbound.