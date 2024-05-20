This is the bike that’s going to carry Lael Wilcox 18,000 miles around the world

Starting May 26, Lael Wilcox is aiming to set a Guinness World Record by circumnavigating the planet in 110 days

Lael Wilcox's Around the World bike
(Image credit: Rue Kaladyte)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

On May 26, 2024, ultra-endurance cyclist Lael Wilcox will set off on a quest to pedal her way into the history books yet again as she aims to set a new Guinness World Record by circumnavigating the world in just 110 days.

     | Don't miss our interview with Wilcox about this ultimate FKT attempt here!

Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

