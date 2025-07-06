Molly Weaver breaks record for fastest circumnavigation of Britain by bike

A British female cyclist has set a new world record for the fastest circumnavigation of Great Britain by bike.

Molly Weaver, 31, completed the feat of cycling round the island of Britain in 21 days, 10 hours and 48 minutes, taking 17 hours off the previous time. She is the first woman to hold the record, and is raising money for the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The former pro-cyclist turned ultra-rider set off from London on 15 June, and returned to the capital on 6 July, three weeks later, to take the record from Nick Sanders, who set the benchmark in 1984. On the way, she rode the coastline of England, Wales and Scotland.

In an Instagram post, British bike apparel chain Albion Cycling, who support Weaver, wrote: "Molly has made history by becoming the first woman to hold the record, shaving 17 hours off the previous record.

"Molly left London on June 15th with plans to set a new Guinness World Record, attempting to beat the overall record which was set 40 years ago by Nick Sanders in 1984.

"This was the first time a woman had attempted to break the British Circumnavigation World Record. Although taking the overall record was Molly’s overall ambition, she was also determined to establish a strong Women’s Record for more women to chase over the coming years and show what’s capable of on a bike.

"Molly’s journey has inspired athletes and adventurers worldwide, proving the power of challenges closer to home, whilst raising money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on her way as she passed over 100 RNLI lifeboat stations."

It is not the first time this year that a significant British cycling record has been broken by a woman, with the the overall record for riding the length of Great Britain and back – John o' Groats to Lands End to John o' Groats – being broken by Dr Sarah Ruggins in May.

Prior to switching to ultra-cycling, Weaver rode professionally on the Women's WorldTour for Liv-Plantur and Drops. She experienced a life-threatening crash in 2017, leaving road racing behind for a more alternative direction; since then, she has ridden and got results in major road and off-road ultra-endurance events. She was also partly behind a cycling FKT website for the UK: fastestknowntimes.org.uk.

It is not the first time she has ridden a lot for charity – during lockdown, Weaver rode 130km in her parent's back garden, riding more than 1,000 laps of a short off-road circuit.

Those wanting to find out more about Weaver's challenge, or donate to the RNLI, can do so through her website: www.ontheedge.cc.