Molly Weaver breaks record for fastest circumnavigation of Britain by bike

British cyclist becomes first woman to hold record, taking 17 hours off previous time

Molly Weaver
(Image credit: Rupert Hartley/Albion Cycling )
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

A British female cyclist has set a new world record for the fastest circumnavigation of Great Britain by bike.

Molly Weaver, 31, completed the feat of cycling round the island of Britain in 21 days, 10 hours and 48 minutes, taking 17 hours off the previous time. She is the first woman to hold the record, and is raising money for the UK's Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1