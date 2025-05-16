Dr Sarah Ruggins breaks overall record for cycling length of Britain and back

Canadian only got into cycling a few years ago, but has now broken the LEJOGLE record

Sarah Ruggins in training for LEJOGLE
Dr Sarah Ruggins has broken the overall record for riding the length of Great Britain and back - John o' Groats to Lands End to John o' Groats - in an estimated time of 5 days, 11 hours and 14 minutes.

It is yet to be verified by the record keepers, but the 37-year-old completed the ride faster than the previous record holder, James MacDonald, according to her tracking data. He had set a time of five days, 18 hours. She also set a new women's record in the process, beating Louise Harris' 10 days, five hours.

