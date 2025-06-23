Bike Check: Jack Thompson's Project 1903 custom 2-speed Specialized Roubaix

Fresh from tackling Europe’s 10 highest paved roads, Jack is keeping it authentic with his latest project, taking on the whole 1903 Tour De France route, on a custom-built two-speed Specialized Roubaix SL8

Jack Thompson, ultracyclist, standing next to his custom 2 speed Specialized Roubaix SL8 ahead of his project 1903 challenge.
(Image credit: @inglourious_arnav)
By
published

Jack Thompson rose to fame during the 2021 Tour De France when he not only gave the peloton a 10-day head start in the race to Paris, but after covering 3500km/2175 miles, beat them to the Champs-Élysées by three days, which he called 'The Amazing Chase'. Since then, Jack has racked up several incredible records, including a 1,000,000m elevation odyssey in 2022, along with a whole host of FKTs (Fastest Known Time) across Australia and Japan.

Now, Jack's back, and it is another bonkers Tour De France theme challenge for 2025. Jack will be taking on the original and notoriously brutal 1903 route. While only 2428 km/1500 miles, which is short compared to modern standards, Jack will attempt to complete it in the original six-day format, meaning an average of 413km/256 miles per day. Keeping it even more true to the day in which riders would stop to change cogs for the climbs, Jack will be trying to complete that mileage on a custom two-speed Specialised Roubaix SL8.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1