The race-winning bike setups of Unbound Gravel 2025: Which tyres and drivetrains ruled the Flint Hills?

Here are the battle-tested rigs that crossed the line first. What they have in common just might surprise you.

Karolina Migon wins Unbound
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Racing aside, Unbound Gravel is where bike tech earns its stripes. It is as much a test of the equipment as it is of the rider’s fitness and bike handling skills. Unlike road racing, every piece of gear at Unbound reflects the rider’s personal preferences, smart setup choices, and the need for equipment tough enough to survive hundreds of punishing miles.

From the 200-mile Elite race to the gruelling 350-mile XL, here are the battle-tested rigs that crossed the line first. See if you can spot the commonalities.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1