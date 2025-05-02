Tobias Kongstad and Karolina Migoń win The Traka 360

Tobias Kongstad and Karolin Migoń won The Traka 360-kilometre gravel race today. The race takes place in the hilly terrain near Girona, Spain, and is a part of the Gravel Earth Series. Kongstad attacked with about 160km to go, while Migoń won in a late attack from a group of three.

In the men's race, a group stayed together through the first third of the race and by km 135 a lead group was established with Connor Sens, Jan Stöckli, Lars Van Coppenolle, Arno Van den Broeck, Paul Sandmann, and Jonas Orset.

About 100 km later, the group swelled with new names including Pete Stetina, Tobias Kongstad, Benjamin Perry, Tobjorn Roed, Adam Roberge, and Mattia De Marchi.

Kongstad broke away in a gutsy move with about 160km to go and gained several minutes on his rivals. Jan Stöckli and Perry mounted a chase, but by kilometre 338, Perry had dropped back to fourth on the road while Simen Nordahl Svendsen joined Stöckli in the chase.

Kongstad stayed away to win The Traka after finishing 2nd and 5th in previous years. Stöckli opened a small gap on Svendsen to finish in second place more than 5 minutes behind the winner.

“I didn’t want to pull in the headwind alone,” Kongstad said of his attack. “I didn’t want to pull all the small mountain guys on the flat. They shouldn’t benefit from me so I thought if I just go solo they need to catch me.”

Pete Stetina rides with a group of men at The Traka (Image credit: The Traka)

The Traka 360 Men's Results

Tobias Kongstad Jan Stöckli Simen Nordahl Svendsen Benjamin Perry Adne Koster Mattia De Marchi Pete Stetina Simon Pellaud Torbjorn Andre Roed Arno Van Den Broeck

Lead women hike a bike at The Traka (Image credit: The Traka)

The women’s race lead group was established with Geerike Schreurs, Axelle Dubau-Prévôt, Karolina Migoń, and Sarah Sturm. Schreurs crashed early in the race and had a bloody left knee and she was holding her left arm in pain as she rode.

Behind the four leaders Danni Shrosbree and Heather Jackson chased in 5th and 6th on the road.

Later in the race, she abandoned and was taken to the hospital, leaving the three in the lead.

By km 288, now-4th place Jackson opened a gap on Shrosbree but was still 10 minutes behind the leaders.

The trio stayed together until the final kilometres, where Migon got away in the final singletrack section and was able to find 33 seconds by the time she crossed the finishline ahead of Dubau-Prévôt who outkicked Sturm. Migoń's victory is her second in a row at The Traka after she won last year.

The Pas Normal Racing rider said her strategy was to enter the final singletrack section in the lead and push the pace, and by 500m to go, she knew the tactic had worked.

"I have to admit that it was the goal of the season to defend the title, and I'm incredibly happy to do it again," Migon said. "I cannot even explain how good I feel."

The Traka 360 Women's Results

Karolina Migon

Axelle Dubau-Prevot

Sarah Sturm

Heather Jackson

Danni Shrosbree

Ruth Astle

Maddy Nutt

Liv Pijpers

Sofia Schugar

Courtney Sullivan