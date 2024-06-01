Unbound delivers a surprise winner: Rosa Klöser wins in a thrilling bunch sprint

In the first time of the race's history, the women's elite race at Unbound came down to a thrilling, nine-person sprint finish. As in the men's race, the race delivered a non-American winner and a surprise one at that: German rider Rosa Klöser.

Dutchwoman Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-ProTime) made do with second place and Paige Onweller (Trek-Drftlss) was the first American finisher in third place.

Stay tuned for the race report.

Unbound 200 - Top 10 Women

Rosa Klöser (GER), 10:26:02 Geerike Schreurs (NL), 10:26:03 Paige Onweller (US), 10:26:03 Haley Smith (CAN), 10:26:03 Heather Jackson (US), 10:26:03 Carolin Schiff (GER), 10:26:03, Sarah Sturm (US), 10:26:03 Hannah Otto (US), 10:26:04 Lauren De Crescenzo (US), 10:26:11 Sarah Lange (US), 10:30:43