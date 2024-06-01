Unbound delivers a surprise winner: Rosa Klöser wins in a thrilling bunch sprint

The German rider only started cycling two years ago yet gave a herculean performance for the win

Rosa Klöser wins the women's elite race at Unbound.
(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

In the first time of the race's history, the women's elite race at Unbound came down to a thrilling, nine-person sprint finish. As in the men's race, the race delivered a non-American winner and a surprise one at that: German rider Rosa Klöser. 

Dutchwoman Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-ProTime) made do with second place and Paige Onweller (Trek-Drftlss) was the first American finisher in third place. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸