Unbound delivers a surprise winner: Rosa Klöser wins in a thrilling bunch sprint
The German rider only started cycling two years ago yet gave a herculean performance for the win
In the first time of the race's history, the women's elite race at Unbound came down to a thrilling, nine-person sprint finish. As in the men's race, the race delivered a non-American winner and a surprise one at that: German rider Rosa Klöser.
Dutchwoman Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-ProTime) made do with second place and Paige Onweller (Trek-Drftlss) was the first American finisher in third place.
Stay tuned for the race report.
Unbound 200 - Top 10 Women
- Rosa Klöser (GER), 10:26:02
- Geerike Schreurs (NL), 10:26:03
- Paige Onweller (US), 10:26:03
- Haley Smith (CAN), 10:26:03
- Heather Jackson (US), 10:26:03
- Carolin Schiff (GER), 10:26:03,
- Sarah Sturm (US), 10:26:03
- Hannah Otto (US), 10:26:04
- Lauren De Crescenzo (US), 10:26:11
- Sarah Lange (US), 10:30:43
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
