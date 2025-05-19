Petr Vakoč and Tessa Neefjes crowned winners at The Gralloch UCI gravel race

A flat that needed plugging could not stop Vakoč from taking the title, with close sprint finishes across the board

Gralloch winners 2025
(Image credit: Red On Sports Angus MacKinnon)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Having to stop on the trail and plug a puncture was not enough to stop Petr Vakoč scooping victory in the men's edition of The Gralloch UCI Gravel World Series event in Scotland. He sprinted to victory at the head of a four-rider group to take a photo-finish first place.

Dutch rider Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing) echoed Vakoč in the women's race, sprinting home at the head of a quartet of riders.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

