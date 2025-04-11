Gravel World Championships to take place in the Netherlands after Nice pulled out

Biggest UCI gravel event was initially scheduled to take place in Nice

The Gravel World Championships will take place in the Netherlands this year, the UCI announced on Friday.

The showpiece gravel event was initially due to be held in and around Nice and the Cote d’Azur region in the south of France, but due to "various constraints" and "technical" reasons it was previously announced that the French riviera could no longer hold the UCI event on 18 and 19 October.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

