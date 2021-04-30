Marianne Vos
Nationality: Dutch
Date of birth: 13/05/1987
Height: 1.68m
Weight: 58kg
Team: CCC Liv
Twitter: @marianne-Vos
World and Olympic champion across a variety of cycling disciplines, Marianne Vos is widely regarded as one of the greatest cyclists of all time. She won her first World cyclo-cross and road championships at the age of 19. She has also since won the rainbow stripes on the track.
Vos was born in 's-Hertogenbosch and grew up watching her older brother race. She began training with his team and also pursued speed skating, before focusing on mountain biking.
Her career has been one of dominance. She has won three World Road Race titles and a staggering seven World Cyclo-cross Championships. Classics campaigns have also been a solid focus throughout Vos' career. She has won Ronde van Drenthe, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders, La Fléche Wallone and GP de Plouay.Not limited to one day races, she has also won the Giro Rosa three times, The Women's Tour and the Ladies Tour of Norway.
Vos is an Olympic champion in the road race, having previously won gold on the track at Beijing in the points race. Vos has also won the cyclo cross world title and every major race on the women's calendar.
With showing no signs of slowing down, she took 19 wins in 2019. She has recently been marred with injury, with a collarbone break at the Tour of Britain and will undergo surgery to connect a nod in an artery.
