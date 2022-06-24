London to host 2022-23 Cyclocross World Cup
The announcement raises the possibility of van der Poel, Van Aert and Vos making a winter appearance in London.
The UCI has confirmed today that the UCI Cyclocross World Cup will visit London later this year.
London has been given the last of the slots in their leading Cyclocross competition, which will potentially see star riders take on the course on 11 December.
Prolific winners Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) and the UK’s own current World Champion Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) could take part, along with current female World Cyclocross champion, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).
The United Kingdom joins Spain in being a new host nation to the World Cup calendar. Past editions have typically been dominated by racing in mainland Europe.
The 2022/23 UCI Cyclocross season starts with Waterloo, USA on 9 October before returning to Fayetteville, USA a host of a round of the 2021-22 competition, one week later. Racing will move over to Europe in November visiting Rucphen, The Netherlands before moving to Beekse Bergen in the country and a safari park for the first time.
After London, competition will also return to Val di Sole, Italy which saw Wout Van Aert take victory in a snowy day’s action.
UCI Cyclocross Calendar in full:
16/10/22: United States, Fayetteville
23/10/22: Czech Republic, Tábor
30/10/22: Netherlands, Rucphen
13/11/22: Netherlands, Beekse Bergen
20/11/22: Belgium, Overijse
27/11/22: Netherlands, Hulst
04/12/22: Belgium, Antwerp
11/12/22: London, UK
7/12/22: Italy, Val di Sole
26/12/22: Belgium, Dendermonde
08/01/23: Belgium, Zonhoven
22/01/23: Spain, Benidorm
29/01/23: France, Besançon
Tom is a Digital News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly.
Before joining the Cycling Weekly team, he worked at Oxford Brookes University, most recently in the Internal Communications team. An avid cycling follower with a keen interest in racing, he previously featured on cycling blog, Casquettes and Bidons.
