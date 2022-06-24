London to host 2022-23 Cyclocross World Cup

The UCI has confirmed today that the UCI Cyclocross World Cup will visit London later this year.

London has been given the last of the slots in their leading Cyclocross competition, which will potentially see star riders take on the course on 11 December.

Prolific winners Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin Fenix) and the UK’s own current World Champion Thomas Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) could take part, along with current female World Cyclocross champion, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma).

The United Kingdom joins Spain in being a new host nation to the World Cup calendar. Past editions have typically been dominated by racing in mainland Europe.

The 2022/23 UCI Cyclocross season starts with Waterloo, USA on 9 October before returning to Fayetteville, USA a host of a round of the 2021-22 competition, one week later. Racing will move over to Europe in November visiting Rucphen, The Netherlands before moving to Beekse Bergen in the country and a safari park for the first time.

After London, competition will also return to Val di Sole, Italy which saw Wout Van Aert take victory in a snowy day’s action.

UCI Cyclocross Calendar in full:

16/10/22: United States, Fayetteville

23/10/22: Czech Republic, Tábor

30/10/22: Netherlands, Rucphen

13/11/22: Netherlands, Beekse Bergen

20/11/22: Belgium, Overijse

27/11/22: Netherlands, Hulst

04/12/22: Belgium, Antwerp

11/12/22: London, UK

7/12/22: Italy, Val di Sole

26/12/22: Belgium, Dendermonde

08/01/23: Belgium, Zonhoven

22/01/23: Spain, Benidorm

29/01/23: France, Besançon