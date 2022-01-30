Tom Pidcock obliterates all competition to claim cyclocross world title

The Brit emerged victorious in Fayetteville after putting the rest of the field to the sword

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty)
By
published

Tom Pidcock was completely irrepressible as he sailed away from all his rivals to claim the 2022 elite men's cyclocross world title.

Buoyed by the absence of Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, and unshaken by the form of Eli Iserbyt heading into the 2022 title bout, the Brit rode a flawless race to claim the first senior world title of his career.

The 22-year-old had escaped into a front group on the opening laps, keenly keeping watch over his rivals and the Belgian contingent that was present in numbers. On the fourth lap, however, enough was enough, and Pidcock went on the offensive. Breaking away from the rest of the field, furiously turning the pedals, he wouldn't be seen again.

Comfortable, he kept a 30-second gap up until the finish line, where he lay flat on his saddle and recreated a superman pose as he claimed the victory.

In second place came the Dutchman Lars van der Haar, with the Belgian Eli Iserbyt  third and claiming the final step on the podium.

More to follow...

UCI Cyclocross World Championships

Elite Men

1. Tom Pidcock (GBr), in 1-00-36
2. Lars van der Haar (Ned), at 30 seconds
3. Eli Iserbyt (Bel), at 32s
4. Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel), at 52s
5. Clément Venturini (Fra), at 57s
6. Toon Aerts (Bel), at 1-02
7. Jens Adams (Bel), at 1-06
8. Laurens Sweeck (Bel), at 1-16
9. Kevin Kuhn (Sui), at 1-36
10. Daan Soete (Bel), at 1-44

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.