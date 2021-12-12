Wout van Aert wins snowy cyclocross in Val di Sole, Pidcock third, while Vos crashes in finale of women's race

Wout van Aert continued his winning start to his cyclocross season, extending his victorious streak to three in a row after crossing the line first in the snow of Val di Sole.

The Belgian finished nearly a minute clear of Michael Vanthourenhout in second, with Brit Tom Pidcock another 40 seconds back in third to round out the podium.

In the women's race, 19-year-old Fem van Empel narrowly edged out Marianne Vos to take the victory by just six seconds.

It was a dramatic ending to the women's event, Vos on the charge and looking to overtake Van Empel before the line, trying to go tight round the corner and clipping the fence, falling off her bike and Van Empel able to ride away as her Dutch compatriot re-mounted.

“I was disappointed after that mistake in the last corner, but I'm still happy,” Vos said after the finish. “I'm glad I could still fight for the win. But Fem rode great, and I know I made a mistake and couldn't make it right."

More to follow...

Result: UCI Cyclocross World Cup Val di Sole

Men's race

1. Wout van Aert (Bel), in 59-27

2. Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel), at 49 seconds

3. Tom Pidcock (GBr), at 1-28

4. Eli Iserbyt (Bel), at 1-44

5. Quinten Hermans (Bel), at 2-15

6. Niels Vandeputte (Bel), at 2-16

7. Kevin Kuhn (Sui), at 2-29

8. Daan Soete (Bel), at 2-46

9. Toon Vandebosch (Bel), at 3-36

10. Corné van Kessel (Ned), at 3-52

Women's race

1. Fem van Empel (Ned), in 51-50

2. Marianne Vos (Ned), at six seconds

3. Maghalie Rochette (Can), at 11s

4. Eva Lechner (Ita), at 23s

5. Denise Betsema (Ned), at 45s

6. Hélene Clauzel (Fra), at 2-03

7. Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita), at 2-07

8. Sanne Cant (Bel), at 2-42

9. Puck Pieterse (Ned), at 2-54

10. Silvia Persico (Ita), at 3-35