Marianne Vos bummed but 'absolutely aware of how special it is to be standing here right now'
Legendary Dutchwoman comes up short in opening stage, but awed by the event and fans
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Marianne Vos was a ball of emotion as she finished the momentous opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift late on Sunday.
The story of the first women's Tour de France yellow jersey to be handed out in 33 years on the shoulders of the legendary Dutch rider, the G.O.A.T who's won just about everything and everywhere…just wasn't meant to be.
Vos had secured the first bonus sprint points on offer, and looked good coming into the finale in the wheel of teammate Anna Henderson. She opened her sprint early, forcing race favorite Lorena Wiebes to counter. But Wiebes was prepared. The DSM rider came over the top of Vos with such speed that she simply couldn’t respond in time. She’d run out of power or out of time.
“We did everything we could and so of course, it's a bit of a real bummer to come up short. But on the other hand I don't think much went wrong," Vos told Cycling Weekly. "The team did everything right and I don't think I did much wrong myself either. Lorena was simply the fastest.”
Wiebes deserved her win, and Vos was the first to congratulate her compatriot with a friendly pat on the back inches after crossing the line.
Vos then welcomed an ice vest and some words of comfort from her staff and teammates. As the media descended upon the finishers however, Vos was eager to get out of the line of fire, but gracefully allowed Cycling Weekly to come walk along.
Eight years ago, the Tour de France organizers, the ASO, launched a one-day women's race in conjunction with the men's Tour called La Course. The race was ASO's response to a 97,307-signatures-strong petition calling for a women's Tour de France. Vos was one of four women who led the petition alongside Kathryn Bertine, Emma Pooley and Chrissie Wellington.
The one-day race was the start, and this year's tour is another step forward.
In 2014, after Vos had won the inaugural one-day race, Vos and I stood atop these same cobbles of the Champs-Élysées. Reflecting on that day and the sheer hype and fanfare of this year's Tour, Vos mentioned how amazed she and her teammates were watching the crowds as their team bus maneuvered the Paris streets on the way to the start line.
"It's great and also a bit crazy how much attention we've been getting. On the one hand you are enjoying it, on the other you have to keep that focus and those things can go hand in hand, but in the final, it is only one thing and that is focus," she said.
"But I am absolutely aware of the beauty of this sport and how special it is to be standing here right now."
Even in second place.
When asked if the green jersey might be of interest to her after netting full points at the first intermediate sprint on offer today, Vos said the green jersey hadn't been the goal.
"One would think I were going for the points yeah, but [contesting the intermediate sprint] was really in preparation for the finish and to see how it would go and where we should position ourselves," she explained.
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues tomorrow, Monday. July 25th, with a flat 136.5-kilometre stage between the cities of Meaux and Provins. The course gets a little bumpy toward the end but could very well end in another sprint, which for Vos could mean another chance at a stage victory.
The Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift continues tomorrow, Monday July 25th, with a flat 136.5-kilometre stage between the cities of Meaux and Provins. The course gets a little bumpy toward the end but could very well end in another sprint, which for Vos could mean another chance at a stage victory
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
The highest power and the highest pay: is Lorena Wiebes on the move?
After winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes rumours emerged alleging Lorena Wiebes is moving to SDWorx at the end of the year
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jasper Philipsen wins Stage 21 sprint
Jasper Philipsen was first over the finish line as Jonas Vingegaard sealed a Tour de France victory that he and Denmark can be proud of
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
The highest power and the highest pay: is Lorena Wiebes on the move?
After winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes rumours emerged alleging Lorena Wiebes is moving to SDWorx at the end of the year
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes: the story about the Lorena Wiebes’ podium baby
The first yellow jersey winner of the women’s Tour de France stood atop the podium with a surprise baby. Here's why.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes takes historic stage victory and Tour de France Femmes yellow
Another excellent performance from the Team DSM lead out sees the Dutch rider sprint into history
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Everything You Need to Know. The route, the prize money and the favourites for the women’s Tour de France revival
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Team SD Worx in blue for teammate Amy Pieters at Tour opener
Dutch team SD Worx replaces pink and yellow kit for a blue one, designed by teammate Amy Pieters who severe brain injuries after crashing at a team training camp in December.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
The Tour de France Femmes in numbers: stunning stages but some unimpressive wages
A women's Tour de France. There’s lots to be excited about…as long as you don’t take a close look at the wages and prize money
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Le Col Wahoo hand out 10,000 free GCN+ passes for fans to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
Team looks to boost efforts to increase viewing and participation in women’s road racing
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
From newbie to WorldTour Pro is less than 4 years: meet Veronica Ewers
From beginner cyclist to WorldTour pro in just three years. Meet American limbing talent Veronica Ewers
By Clara Beard • Published