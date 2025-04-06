'Once we were four, I was really confident about winning' - Tenacious Lotte Kopecky hangs in at Tour of Flanders for victory
The Belgian isn't interested in making history, but is just doing so accidentally
It was hard to escape Lotte Kopecky in Belgium on Sunday. The world champion was followed everywhere by one chant - “ohhhh Lotte Kopecky” - there were hats handed out with her name on them, she was tracked by adoring fans. She was on national news, still in her kit, two hours on from her victory.
"It was enormous,” she said post-race on Sporza. “Sometimes I think the other riders can't hear my name anymore. But it's fantastic."
The world champion delivered what the people wanted on Sunday, winning her third Tour of Flanders, a record at three, and proving once again that she’s the woman to beat in the Classics.
She stuck with the attacks on the Oude Kwaremont, forming a group of four Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike), Liane Lippert (Movistar), and Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), before out-sprinting the three inside the final 300m to make history.
“That [the record] doesn't mean that much,” Kopecky said post-race, however. “I am super happy that I was able to win today in the white jersey and white shorts. That means more to me than that third time."
Despite all her prowess, this was the SD Worx-Protime rider’s first win of the season, one which followed disappointment at Dwars door Vlaanderen last week, and leadout duties at both San Remo Women and Gent-Wevelgem, where her teammate Lorena Wiebes won.
Of Dwars, she said: That wasn't a nice feeling. That plays in your head and I had doubts. But I trusted my experience."
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"Last year I also had a bad feeling in the Tour and I won Paris-Roubaix the week after,” she continued. Now I hope that there are more great races to come."
Kopecky is a champion, the winner of so many races, but it took a while for her to warm into the race. It was not a particularly attacking affair, with it taking a long time for the break to come back, with very few teams wanting to take charge. However, the Belgian was tenacious, and stuck with it, to taste victory again.
“This feels really good,” she said. “It was a crazy race, with a lot of crashes in the opening phase. That was really nervous. At first I didn’t have the best feeling, but I stayed calm and my legs started to feel better. Then I knew I had a good chance. Once we were four up, I was really confident about winning.”
“Mentally, the Kruisberg was a crucial moment, I felt that the group was getting thinner and thinner,” she continued, explaining her perfect race. “When we were four after the Kwaremont, I knew that I only had to survive the Paterberg. Then we could go to the finish with four. Then I knew that I could win again.”
Next up is Paris-Roubaix Femmes, and another shot at history, as the Belgian could become the first to win both races in the same season. No pressure.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'It's scary to see how much better he is' - Tadej Pogačar conquers all at the Tour of Flanders
The world champion won by a minute after a decisive attack on the Oude Kwaremont
By Adam Becket Published
-
Lotte Kopecky powers to historic third Tour of Flanders win
World Champion sees off challenge from Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Liane Lippert
By Vern Pitt Published
-
'It's scary to see how much better he is' - Tadej Pogačar conquers all at the Tour of Flanders
The world champion won by a minute after a decisive attack on the Oude Kwaremont
By Adam Becket Published
-
How to watch the Tour of Flanders 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Flemish Monument
All the details on broadcasters for the Tour of Flanders so you can watch Tadej Pogacar and Mathieu van der Poel in one of the biggest cycling races on April 6.
By Adam Becket Last updated
-
Tadej Pogačar must attack from range at the Tour of Flanders - taking Mathieu van der Poel to the line is not an option
Slovenian must look to replicate his Oude Kwaremont attack from 2023 if he wants to guarantee being first across the line in Oudenaarde
By Tom Thewlis Published
-