'Once we were four, I was really confident about winning' - Tenacious Lotte Kopecky hangs in at Tour of Flanders for victory

The Belgian isn't interested in making history, but is just doing so accidentally

Lotte Kopecky celebrates winning the Tour of Flanders 2025
It was hard to escape Lotte Kopecky in Belgium on Sunday. The world champion was followed everywhere by one chant - “ohhhh Lotte Kopecky” - there were hats handed out with her name on them, she was tracked by adoring fans. She was on national news, still in her kit, two hours on from her victory.

"It was enormous,” she said post-race on Sporza. “Sometimes I think the other riders can't hear my name anymore. But it's fantastic."

