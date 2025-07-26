'The best female cyclist ever' - Marianne Vos shows timeless class with Tour de France Femmes stage 1 win

Dutchwoman says 'everything came to together' on perfect day for Visma-Lease a Bike

As if Marianne Vos ever had anything to prove, the 38-year-old showed again on Saturday why she is, in the words of her sports director, and any longtime fan of the sport, “the best female cyclist ever”.

The Dutchwoman – a former multiple world and Olympic champion – stormed to victory on stage one of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, fending off the puncheurs in Plumelec, and tagging her Visma-Lease a Bike team-mate Pauline Ferrand-Prévot on the line. Before the day’s stage, Vos already counted 257 wins to her name. Now she has 258, and a yellow jersey on her shoulders.

