‘I have hardly done such efforts until now’ - Anna van der Breggen third on return to Grand Tour racing at Vuelta Feminina

After four years away from the professional peloton, Anna van der Breggen reaffirmed her status as a Grand Tour contender after finishing on the podium of La Vuelta Feminina.

The SD Worx-ProTime rider landed third at the mountainous week-long race behind a dominant Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) and runner-up Marlen Reusser (Movistar).

