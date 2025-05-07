'This was not the plan' - Anna van der Breggen escapes to comeback victory on stage four of La Vuelta Femenina

SD Worx-Protime rider wins for the first time in almost four years

Anna van der Breggen wins stage four of La Vuelta Femenina
Almost four years after her last professional victory, Anna van der Breggen escaped to a momentous victory on stage four of La Vuelta Femenina.

The 35-year-old returned to racing for SD Worx-Protime after three seasons out of the peloton at the beginning of the year, and attacked with 8km to go on Wednesday to win.

