All riders to use GPS trackers at 2025 World Championships after Muriel Furrer's death

UCI to trial technology at women's Tour de Romandie this month

A general view of Lotte Kopecky of Team Belgium, Juliette Labous of Team France, Anna Henderson of Team Great Britain and the peloton competing during the 97th UCI Cycling World Championships in Zurich in 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

All riders will compete with GPS tracking devices on their bikes at this September’s UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, cycling's governing body, the UCI has confirmed.

The measure comes after Swiss 18-year-old Muriel Furrer died following a crash in the junior women’s road race at the event in Zürich, Switzerland last year. According to reports, Furrer lay alone for almost an hour and a half before she was discovered at the side of the road. She later died as a result of a head injury.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1