'I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk' – Chloé Dygert appears to break UCI rules on political messaging at World Championships

Team USA rider displayed message in support of assassinated far-right American activist during the elite women's time trial

Chloe Dygert during the elite women&#039;s time trial at the World Championships, with her Charlie Kirk message overlaid: &quot;I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk.&quot;
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Chloé Dygert displayed a message in support of the assassinated far-right American activist Charlie Kirk during her time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday, appearing to break UCI rules.

The message, clearly visible on her front fork in photographs of the 28-year-old racing in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday, reads: "I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk."

The Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider is open about her Christianity and her conservative opinions. Her Instagram bio currently reads: "I stand for the truth ✝️ Glory to God ✝️ Jeremiah 29:11 ✝️".

