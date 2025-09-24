'I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk' – Chloé Dygert appears to break UCI rules on political messaging at World Championships

Chloé Dygert displayed a message in support of the assassinated far-right American activist Charlie Kirk during her time trial at the UCI Road World Championships on Sunday, appearing to break UCI rules.

The message, clearly visible on her front fork in photographs of the 28-year-old racing in Kigali, Rwanda, on Sunday, reads: "I stand for the truth. I stand with Charlie Kirk."

Dygert, a former TT world champion, finished ninth, 2:32 behind the winner, Marlen Reusser of Switzerland.

Kirk, a far-right commentator and ally of Donald Trump, was killed while speaking at a university campus event in Utah earlier this month. His death has led to debates over free speech in the USA.

According to the UCI's Code of Ethics: "In dealings with government institutions, national and international organisations, associations and groupings, persons bound by the Code shall remain politically neutral, in accordance with the principles and objectives of the UCI, whenever expressing themselves on behalf of the organisation they represent."

It also states: "The persons bound by the Code shall not undertake any action, use any denigratory words, or any other means, that offend the human dignity of a person or group of persons, on any grounds including but not limited to skin colour, race, religion, ethnic or social origin, political opinion, sexual orientation, disability or any other reason contrary to human dignity."

Earlier this month, in a statement regarding the pro Palestine protests that impacted the Vuelta a España, the UCI condemned "the exploitation of sport for political purposes in general".

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2020, Dygert was forced to apologise after it came to light that she had liked a series of racist and transphobic posts on Twitter.

"Cycling should be for everyone regardless of colour, gender, sexuality or background. Like Canyon SRAM Racing, I am committed to promoting diversity, inclusion and equality in cycling and our wider communities," Dygert said at the time.

The Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider is open about her Christianity and her conservative opinions. Her Instagram bio currently reads: "I stand for the truth ✝️ Glory to God ✝️ Jeremiah 29:11 ✝️".

Kirk was known for making provocative comments, often sexist and racist, in appearances on podcasts, at universities, and on television. He was the founder of Turning Point USA, a group which promoted right-wing view points at universities across America.

Cycling USA and the UCI have both been contacted for comment