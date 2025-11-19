'We're not racing gravel or mountain bike': the traditional cyclo-cross set-up is there for a reason, says British CX star

To some, the 33mm cyclo-cross tyre limit might look impractical and old-fashioned – but those people might be confusing CX with another sport

Cameron Mason on the way to fifth at the European CX Championships 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

Cycling as a sport is based very much on tradition – traditional practices, races and a traditional aesthetic. For many of us this is something we love – after all, who hasn't gazed just a little bit longingly at a classic racing bike from, say, 50 years ago, dripping with chrome and history.

Of course, there are times when we roll our eyes and wish the sport would get with the programme. The UCI's attempt, ultimately abandoned, to press rewind on the Hour record and standardise all bikes and equipment to Eddy Merckx's 1972 ride, is the perfect example.

"Two by 12 is probably the most versatile set-up," says Mason. "We've got the most range, but it's quite close range – though we'll often do full races in the big ring, just the way that the gearing is set up."

He is considering a move to shorter 165mm cranks from his current 170mm set-up, he says, but is currently carefully working out exactly how it – and the ensuing change in saddle height – might affect the torque he can put out and his ability to push power over the back wheel. It's not just a case of blindly going with the latest fad.

Returning to those gravel-sized tyres, he says: "On some courses, we'd also go faster on a mountain bike – but we're not doing mountain bike racing. So these rules have to be in there just to keep cyclo-cross cyclo-cross, otherwise it turns in something else."

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.